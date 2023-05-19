On Friday, May 19, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (16-29) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (14-31) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (1-4, 5.74 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 15 times and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The White Sox have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Royals have won in 13, or 31.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 11-26 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gavin Sheets - - - 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

