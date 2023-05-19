The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won eight of the 15 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.3%).

Chicago has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-19-4).

The White Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-13 7-16 6-15 10-14 14-22 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.