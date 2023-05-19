How to Watch the Sky vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Sky go up against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Friday, May 19, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on The U.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Sky vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Sky vs. Lynx
- Chicago put up an average of 86.3 points last year, only 2.4 more points than the 83.9 that Minnesota gave up.
- The Sky went 16-3 last season when they scored more than 83.9 points.
- Chicago's 48.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota allowed to its opponents (43.9%).
- The Sky went 23-7 when they shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- Chicago's three-point shooting percentage last season (34.5%) was just 0.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota averaged (35%).
- The Sky went 17-2 when shooting over 35% as a team from three-point range.
- Minnesota and Chicago rebounded at a similar rate last season (36.9 and 34.8 boards per game, respectively).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.