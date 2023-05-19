Player prop bet options for Alec Bohm, Cody Bellinger and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.337/.493 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 46 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs, 33 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.422/.467 so far this season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 17 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies' Ranger Suarez will make his second start of the season.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies May. 13 4.0 7 3 3 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .272/.335/.418 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Rockies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .304/.350/.476 slash line so far this year.

Castellanos has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 13 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Alec Bohm, Nicholas Castellanos or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.