Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -130 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests. Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under in eight games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.7.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 43 chances.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 8-13 9-12 10-12 11-19 8-5

