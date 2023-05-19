Cubs vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) and the Chicago Cubs (19-24) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 19.
The Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (2-4).
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-6.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 9-1-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.
- The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (40%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (206 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Twins
|L 11-1
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|L 16-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bailey Falter
|May 23
|Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|May 24
|Mets
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tylor Megill
|May 25
|Mets
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
