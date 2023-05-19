Friday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) and the Chicago Cubs (19-24) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 19.

The Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (2-4).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 9-1-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (40%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (206 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule