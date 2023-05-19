Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (215)
- The Celtics have a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is playing well on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.
- The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- This season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
