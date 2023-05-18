Player props are available for Luis Robert and Steven Kwan, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (2-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Cease will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5).

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1 vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .267/.326/.559 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (40 total hits).

He has a .242/.330/.424 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has recorded 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.363/.362 on the season.

Kwan hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.