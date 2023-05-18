On Thursday, May 18, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (16-28) host Steven Kwan's Cleveland Guardians (19-23) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+120). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-2, 4.86 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.43 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 14 times and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the White Sox have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

