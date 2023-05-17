Yordan Alvarez and Cody Bellinger are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs, who play on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.

Fueled by 124 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Chicago has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 200 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .337 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.214 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (4-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Smyly has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Justin Steele Bailey Falter 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill

