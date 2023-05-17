Cubs vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Christopher Morel and Alex Bregman take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+135). An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.
Cubs vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-160
|+135
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
- The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. For seven straight games, Chicago and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 7.6 runs.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 3-3 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 42 games with a total.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|8-12
|9-12
|10-11
|11-18
|8-5
