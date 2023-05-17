Christopher Morel and Alex Bregman take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+135). An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Cubs vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. For seven straight games, Chicago and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 7.6 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-3 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 42 games with a total.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 8-12 9-12 10-11 11-18 8-5

