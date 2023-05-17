Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-23) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (1-0) for the Astros and Drew Smyly (4-1) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Cubs have won in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule