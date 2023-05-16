The Cleveland Guardians (19-21) visit the Chicago White Sox (14-28) in AL Central play, at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (3-1) for the Guardians and Lance Lynn (1-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-1, 2.61 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (1-5, 7.51 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.51 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.51, with 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.

Lynn is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lynn will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (3-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 2.61 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.61 ERA ranks 13th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st.

