Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 44 home runs.

Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 175 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .300.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined 1.495 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (1-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller

