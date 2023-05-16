How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- Denver has a 37-4 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 36-17.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).
- Defensively Denver has played better in home games this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers average fewer points per game at home (117) than away (117.3), but also allow fewer at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).
- Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game at home, and 119.4 away.
- This year the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
