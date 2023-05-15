Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Jameson Taillon, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 48 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank fourth in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 193 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.199 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon (0-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Taillon has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Taillon has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.