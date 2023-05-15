The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the first of a three-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+155). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have gone above the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 7.6.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 40 games with a total.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 8-10 9-12 10-9 11-17 8-4

