Monday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (21-19) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-21) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (193 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule