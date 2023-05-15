Cubs vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (21-19) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-21) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (3-4) for the Astros and Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.
- The Cubs have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (193 total).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|W 10-4
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|W 6-2
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|L 11-1
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|L 16-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Bailey Falter
