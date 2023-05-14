Hunter Brown is set to start for the Houston Astros on Sunday against Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Astros are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+110). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.8.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win six times (23.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 4-17, a 19% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 41 chances.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-11 7-16 6-13 8-14 12-21 2-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.