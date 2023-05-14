White Sox vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (20-19) and Chicago White Sox (14-27) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (3-1) for the Astros and Lucas Giolito (2-2) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs White Sox Player Props
|Astros vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs White Sox
|Astros vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 4-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (172 total), Chicago is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.55 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|L 9-1
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|L 4-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Michael Kopech vs J.P. France
|May 13
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
|May 14
|Astros
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
|May 16
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
|May 17
|Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 18
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Logan Allen
|May 19
|Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 20
|Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.