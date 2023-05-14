Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (22-18) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (19-20) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The Twins will call on Louie Varland against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (2-3).

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (190 total, 4.9 per game).

The Cubs have the fifth-best ERA (3.49) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule