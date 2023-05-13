When the Chicago White Sox (13-27) and Houston Astros (20-18) match up at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, May 13, Dylan Cease will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Astros will send Brandon Bielak to the mound. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 5.58 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have gone 5-4 (55.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those contests.

The Astros have a mark of 4-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

