Kyle Tucker and Hanser Alberto will take the field when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 17th in baseball with 41 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .381 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (169 total).

The White Sox are 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 5.66 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in MLB (1.518).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.58 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Cease heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Zack Greinke

