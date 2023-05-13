The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The Astros are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored White Sox (-135). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won six of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Chicago has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-16-3).

The White Sox have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-11 7-16 6-13 7-14 11-21 2-6

