Saturday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Houston Astros (20-18) taking on the Chicago White Sox (13-27) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15 ERA).

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Chicago has entered nine games this season favored by -130 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 56.5% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with 169 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 5.66 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule