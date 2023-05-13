The Chicago Cubs (19-19) visit the Minnesota Twins (21-18) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (5-1) against the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-1).

Cubs vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.15 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.

Wesneski is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Wesneski is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (5-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.45 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .191.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 12th, .841 WHIP ranks third, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

