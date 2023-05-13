Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to take down Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

Chicago ranks seventh in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .270 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 189.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .344.

The Cubs rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.28 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.141 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Hayden Wesneski (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Wesneski has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez

