Cubs vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
The favored Twins have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +145. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Chicago's past three games has been 7.7, a stretch in which the Cubs and their opponents have hit the over every time.
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 38 chances.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|8-8
|9-10
|10-9
|11-15
|8-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.