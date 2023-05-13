Saturday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (21-18) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-1) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (2-1) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (189 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.28 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule