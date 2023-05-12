Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Hanser Alberto at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 168 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.511 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Kopech has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Logan Allen

