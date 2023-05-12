Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

White Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 3-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 39 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 7-16 6-13 7-13 11-20 2-6

