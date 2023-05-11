The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago with an OBP of .339 this season while batting .257 with 12 walks and 11 runs scored.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Grandal has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings