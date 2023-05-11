The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal leads Chicago with an OBP of .339 this season while batting .257 with 12 walks and 11 runs scored.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.
  • In 8.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.5% of his games this season, Grandal has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
