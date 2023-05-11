On Thursday, May 11 at 2:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (11-27) host the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium. Brady Singer will get the call for the Royals, while Mike Clevinger will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (2-4, 8.82 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.84 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, and fell in each game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 5-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

