How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will try to get the better of Mike Clevinger, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 15th in the majors with 165 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.521 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|W 17-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|L 12-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|L 9-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|J.P. France
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brandon Bielak
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
