The Kansas City Royals versus Chicago White Sox game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Vinnie Pasquantino and Andrew Vaughn.

The Royals have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win six times (24%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 5-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 38 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 7-15 6-12 7-13 11-19 2-6

