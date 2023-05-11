Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Seby Zavala (.083 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .157 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Zavala has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 51 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Singer (2-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has an 8.82 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
