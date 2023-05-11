Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .141 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has picked up a hit in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
