Adam Haseley Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Adam Haseley (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Adam Haseley At The Plate
- Haseley has two doubles and three walks while batting .364.
- This season, Haseley has tallied at least one hit in four of 15 games (26.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
- Haseley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.43 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.82, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .304 batting average against him.
