Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .257 with eight doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 33 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (eight of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%).
- He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), including three multi-run games (9.1%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.55).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller (2-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
