Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis CardinalsMay 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 10 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-1.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .294.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this year (52.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 29th, 1.220 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
