Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on May 10, 2023
The Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Lynn Stats
- Lance Lynn (1-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 75th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 5
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|3
|4
|4
|10
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 18
|5.1
|10
|5
|5
|7
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lance Lynn's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Robert Stats
- Robert has nine doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .261/.344/.507 so far this season.
- Robert will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 34 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI.
- He has a .246/.340/.435 slash line so far this year.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has put up 39 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.
- He's slashing .287/.384/.529 so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .240/.278/.447 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .234 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.