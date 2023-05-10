The Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (1-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 75th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 18 5.1 10 5 5 7 3 at Twins Apr. 11 6.0 7 3 3 10 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Robert Stats

Robert has nine doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .261/.344/.507 so far this season.

Robert will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 34 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .246/.340/.435 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 39 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He's slashing .287/.384/.529 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.278/.447 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .234 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

