The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 40 total home runs.

Chicago's .391 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Chicago ranks 13th in runs scored with 164 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The White Sox strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.

The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff leads the majors.

Chicago has a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.509).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (1-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.86 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lynn heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Lynn is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber

