Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .170 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In six of 20 games this season (30.0%), Zavala has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Zavala has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Keller (2-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
