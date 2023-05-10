Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago with 26 hits, batting .236 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 17 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (28.1%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (40.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.