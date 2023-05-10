Patrick Wisdom, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 26 hits, batting .236 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 17 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (28.1%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (40.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings