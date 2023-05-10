The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1. Bookmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, assigning them -185 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+150).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have had over 7 goals 39 of 90 times.

The Oilers have won 72.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-8).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with 10 upset wins (71.4%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton is 12-4 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Vegas has been an underdog on the moneyline with +150 odds or longer three times this season and won each of those games.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-125) 3.5 (-128) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+180) 2.5 (+140) Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-167)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+115)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-4-1 6.7 4 3.3

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.1 3.8 2.5

