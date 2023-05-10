The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday at Rogers Place for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Tune in to ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to watch the Oilers and the Golden Knights meet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/8/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Oilers are the top-scoring team in the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing).

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 40 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players