Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple and two walks.

In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has not homered in his 26 games this year.

Madrigal has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 9 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

