Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .203 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Andrus has recorded a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including five multi-hit games (13.5%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 18.9% of his games this year (seven of 37), with two or more RBI five times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- The Royals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.67 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.