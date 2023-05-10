The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 173.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 13th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago has the second-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.142 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Justin Steele (5-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Steele has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier

