Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (17-19) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) facing off at Wrigley Field (on May 10) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Cubs.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (5-0) for the Cubs and Jordan Montgomery (2-4) for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 21 times and won 10, or 47.6%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 23 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 11-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 173 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule