Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (17-19) and the St. Louis Cardinals (13-24) facing off at Wrigley Field (on May 10) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Cubs.
The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (5-0) for the Cubs and Jordan Montgomery (2-4) for the Cardinals.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 21 times and won 10, or 47.6%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 23 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 11-12 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 173 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Drew Smyly vs Matt Barnes
|May 7
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
